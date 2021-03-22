Metro Police investigating Napier area homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating after a fight escalated to a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

MNPD say the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Fain Street in the Napier area.

Police say 59-year-old Linda McMurry was shot and killed while in the back seat of a car being driven by her son. He was reportedly physically arguing with his girlfriend and another person outside of the car.

The son told police that when he and his girlfriend got into the vehicle, a gunman opened fire. The son drove to a truck stop on W. Trinity Lane, and saw McMurry was not breathing.

She was transported to Skyline Medical Center and pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

The motive remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.