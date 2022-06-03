Security guard dead after shooting at downtown Nashville liquor store, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are investigating the scene of a shooting at a downtown Nashville liquor store.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Division Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said was a security guard from Frugal MacDoogal Liquor store, which became physical, and someone mistook that a police officer was shot.

"The suspect removed the gun and fatally wounded him — the security guard," Aaron said. "Three officers were first on the scene and encountered the suspect. We believe the suspect fired on our officers. The suspect is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt."

BREAKING: Massive police response near 8th Ave S and Division Street as @MNPDNashville dispatch confirms a shooting involving an officer. Officer and an apparent suspect are heading to the hospital. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/GISPEleHy4 — Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) June 3, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.