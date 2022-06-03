Watch
Security guard dead after shooting at downtown Nashville liquor store, police say

WTVF
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 22:57:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are investigating the scene of a shooting at a downtown Nashville liquor store.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Division Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said was a security guard from Frugal MacDoogal Liquor store, which became physical, and someone mistook that a police officer was shot.

"The suspect removed the gun and fatally wounded him — the security guard," Aaron said. "Three officers were first on the scene and encountered the suspect. We believe the suspect fired on our officers. The suspect is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

