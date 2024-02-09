Metro Police investigating second attempted rape case in one week’s time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police is sending the public a reminder to always be on alert. Their Special Victims Division is investigating the second attempted rape case in the area in a week’s time.

Thursday, they released two surveillance pictures of the suspect in the latest case. The attack happened on 11th Avenue North near Charlotte Avenue, in the Capitol View area. Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking home around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when the man grabbed her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

Investigators say he tried to remove her clothing, but she screamed and fought back. A witness yelled from a parking garage across the street causing the suspect to quickly leave.

Detectives are still working to find another man who attacked a 25-year-old woman as she was running on the Cumberland River Greenway near 2nd avenue North on Sunday night.

If you recognize either of these men, call Crime Stoppers.