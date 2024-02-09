Watch Now
News

Actions

Metro Police investigating second attempted rape case in one week’s time

Metro police is sending the public a reminder to always be on alert. Their Special Victims Division is investigating the second attempted rape case in the area in a week’s time.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 07:17:05-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police is sending the public a reminder to always be on alert. Their Special Victims Division is investigating the second attempted rape case in the area in a week’s time.

Thursday, they released two surveillance pictures of the suspect in the latest case. The attack happened on 11th Avenue North near Charlotte Avenue, in the Capitol View area. Police say a 30-year-old woman was walking home around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when the man grabbed her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

Investigators say he tried to remove her clothing, but she screamed and fought back. A witness yelled from a parking garage across the street causing the suspect to quickly leave.

Detectives are still working to find another man who attacked a 25-year-old woman as she was running on the Cumberland River Greenway near 2nd avenue North on Sunday night.

If you recognize either of these men, call Crime Stoppers.


Rhori recommends:

A Tennessee county's 'policy' of jailing mentally ill led to man's death, lawsuit says

Another example of detailed reporting and persistence from my award-winning colleague Ben Hall. Ben’s on-going “Broken” series has shined a light on persistent problems that flow from local jurisdictions right to the statehouse. The details of this particular story are disturbing, but essential to affect change. Take a moment to watch the piece that aired on our newscast this week.

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

Storm 5 Weather