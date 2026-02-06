Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Police investigating shooting involving a detective Friday morning along Nolensville Pike

Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting involving a detective Friday morning.

According to police, the plain clothes detective was in the area of 4040 Nolensville Pike and was conducting a follow up on an investigation.

When he was leaving the area, and driving down Harding Pike, a light-colored sedan drove past and fired three rounds, striking the detectives vehicle.

The detective sustained no injuries and the suspect vehicle was last seen headed towards I-24.

