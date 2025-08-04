Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Police investigating shooting involving a juvenile in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting near 5161 Rice Road.

Dispatch has confirmed that the victim is 17 years old and are being treated at Vanderbilt.

There is no suspect information at this time.

