One dead following shooting near Jack in the Box on Largo Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead following a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon near a Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Largo Drive.

Metro Police responded to the scene and discovered that an adult male had been shot in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Police say that there was a dispute in the parking lot before the victim was shot.

Officers took the suspect into custody following the incident after apprehending the gun.

Metro Nashville Police Department

No information about the identity of the victim is available at this time.