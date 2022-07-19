Watch Now
One dead following shooting near Jack in the Box on Largo Drive

Metro Nashville Police Department
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 19:01:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — A man is dead following a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon near a Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Largo Drive.

Metro Police responded to the scene and discovered that an adult male had been shot in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Police say that there was a dispute in the parking lot before the victim was shot.

Officers took the suspect into custody following the incident after apprehending the gun.

No information about the identity of the victim is available at this time.

