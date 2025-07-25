Metro Police investigating shooting that happened early Friday south of downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a 56-year-old man was shot in the neck just off Lafayette Street and down the road from Trevecca Nazarene University. He has critical injuries, but is stable now.

Police say that they have no word on a suspect description at this time. We will update as details come in.