Metro Police investigating shooting that happened early Friday south of downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning at around 2:30 a.m.
Police say a 56-year-old man was shot in the neck just off Lafayette Street and down the road from Trevecca Nazarene University. He has critical injuries, but is stable now.
Police say that they have no word on a suspect description at this time. We will update as details come in.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I love a good "before and after" and Nick Beres comes through showing what some TLC can do for some pups found in deplorable conditions. It's so good to see these dogs on their way to a much better future. Enjoy this update!
- Carrie Sharp