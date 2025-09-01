Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Police investigating shooting that left a 50-year-old woman dead on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old woman dead on Saturday.

According to police, Shereca M. Waters was shot at 87 Fain Street at 11:30 p.m. by a woman during an argument that turned physical.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Waters was taken to the hospital and died shortly after 3 a.m. today.

