Metro police: Loaded gun found in Stratford STEM Magnet School student's backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old has been accused of carrying a loaded gun on Stratford STEM Magnet School property on Thursday. The Metro Nashville Police Department did not report any injuries in this incident.

Metro police said a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in the teen's backpack.

Metro Nashville Police Department MNPD said this pistol was found inside a student's backpack at Stratford STEM Magnet School on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Thursday was a half-day for all students and the last day of the school year.

Police said the student refused to turn in a lighter to his teacher, and was later found out of his classroom on the school's second floor. Officers took the lighter and walked him to the principal's office, where the gun was found in his backpack.

According to the police department, the teen said he was carrying the pistol for protection. He is facing charges of carrying a gun on school property.

During the 2021-2022 school year, there have been 18 reports of guns found in Metro Nashville Public Schools.