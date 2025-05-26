Metro Police looking for individuals involved shooting near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking for individuals involved in a shooting near Nissan Stadium on Monday.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman reported that she had been shot while inside her tent in a nearby wooded area by the stadium.

Detectives responded across the river to 1st Avenue North and Broadway where they recovered two nine-millimeter casings on the steps near the river.

A witness reported intervening in a dispute between two groups and said one of the men had a handgun.

They had a physical fight before he said he walked away and shots were then fired.

The victim who was shot in both her hands was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is recovering.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals, who are wanted for questioning, in the attached photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com)