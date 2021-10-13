Metro Police looking for man involved in Broadway robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking for a man they say pulled a person out of their own car and drove away with it.

The incident happened September 30 in the 700 block of Broadway.

Detectives say the man in the red shirt was involved in the incident. He was caught on surveillance video before the robbery occured.

If you know who the man is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.