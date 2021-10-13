Watch
News

Actions

Metro Police looking for man involved in Broadway robbery

items.[0].image.alt
Metro Nashville Police Department
broadway robbery.PNG
Posted at 9:14 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 22:14:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking for a man they say pulled a person out of their own car and drove away with it.

The incident happened September 30 in the 700 block of Broadway.

Detectives say the man in the red shirt was involved in the incident. He was caught on surveillance video before the robbery occured.

If you know who the man is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap