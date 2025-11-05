Man seen carrying gun inside Plaza Mariachi on Wednesday taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: This man has been taken into custody on Dodson Chapel near Bell Road.

Metro Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who was seen carrying a gun inside Plaza Mariachi on Nolensville Pike on Wednesday.

According to police, the man reportedly fired shots from a red Nissan Sentra while driving in the South Nashville area near Waikiki Boulevard.

If you see him, you're asked to call police immediately.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.