Man seen carrying gun inside Plaza Mariachi on Wednesday taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: This man has been taken into custody on Dodson Chapel near Bell Road.
Metro Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who was seen carrying a gun inside Plaza Mariachi on Nolensville Pike on Wednesday.

According to police, the man reportedly fired shots from a red Nissan Sentra while driving in the South Nashville area near Waikiki Boulevard.

If you see him, you're asked to call police immediately.

