Metro Police looking for man who raped elderly woman Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sex crime detectives are searching for a man who raped a 74-year-old Saturday morning.

It happened in a home off Bowling Avenue near Elmington Park.

The victim told police she had been working in the yard. When she came inside, the man was inside her house.

The victim told police the man was inside her home for at least 30 minutes. He is described as white, bald and looks to be in his 30s. The suspect has tattoos on his chest and hands.

The man was carrying a black backpack and wore gray/green shorts and a bandana over his face.

Police say they were able to get a picture of the suspect from a neighbor's surveillance system.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.