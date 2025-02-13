Metro Police looking for man who was robbed in the mall parking lot before a deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are searching for a shopper who was robbed last week when walking to his car at Green Hills Mall.

The robbery turned into a shooting and crash that left one man dead on February 4.

Metro Police say 31-year-old Genesis Denton, who has an Illinois driver's license, drove off in a Volvo SUV after he was confronted and robbed by a gunman in a Tesla last week.

He was identified through information police got from the Louis Vuitton store. The passenger inside the car, Omari Moore, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The driver, Emmanuel Easely, was shot after driving away and lost control of the car, crashing into a tree off the I-65 north entrance ramp from I-440. He died at the hospital.

Detectives want to question Denton. If you see or know him, call the police.

Officers say he has made no known effort to contact law enforcement about the robbery.

