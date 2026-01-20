Metro Police looking for more information after remains found in 1991 identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have identified remains found in 1991 as those of Philip Daniel Sydnor.

Sydnor would have been 40 at the time of the discovery.

On January 14, 1991, in the 2800 block of Barksdale Lane a resident reported that their dog returned with a human skull in its mouth.

No other remains were found.

In January 2023, the remains were sent for genetic testing where an identification was made. According to police, Sydnor was known to be transient. Police also added that the cause and manner of death are undetermined.

Anyone with information regarding Sydnor, whose date of birth was June 21, 1950, is asked to call Cold Case Unit Detective Andrew Davis at 615-862-7720.

