Metro Police looking for suspect wanted in bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking for your help locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

Police say the two men robbed the held up a Fifth Third Bank on Old Hickory Blvd. Police tell us one of the men passed a note to the teller demanding money, while the other waited at the door.

After sharing surveillance images police were able to ID both men.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jaylan Smith earlier this week. He's charged with robbery.

A warrant has also been issued for 19-year-old Andrew Holsapple, also charging him with robbery.

Anyone with any information on where he might be is asked to come forward. You can call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

