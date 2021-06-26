Metro police looking for suspects in 3 convenience store robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville East Precinct detectives are looking to identify two men suspected in three convenience store robberies.

According to Metro Nashville police, the first robbery took place on June 10th around 10:30 p.m. at Best Price Beer & Tobacco at 2900 Gallatin Pike.

Then an attempted robbery took place on Thursday June 24th, around 10 p.m. at Petra Express on the 700 block of Douglas Avenue.

Finally the third robbery occurred on Friday June 25th, at 9 p.m. at Mini Market which is on the 700 block of McFerrin Avenue.

Police describe both suspects as young black men. One has a tattoo on his inner right forearm and the other was armed with an AK-47 style pistol.

Detectives also want to identify a woman who was present at the robbery of the McFerrin Avenue market, who is wanted for questioning.

Anyone who information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.