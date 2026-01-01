Metro Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit and run crash on New Year's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit and run driver that killed a 23-year-old woman and critically injured a 24-year-old man on Thursday.
According to police, at about 1:30 a.m., the two were standing on the sidewalk outside a bar at 237 Hermitage Ave about to get into a rideshare when they were struck by a speeding red/maroon car, possibly a Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
The 23-year-old has been identified as Afriye Seegars of Nashville.
