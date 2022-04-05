Metro Police looking for woman indicted in the death of her three-week-old son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking for a woman who has been indicted for first-degree murder following the death of her three-week-old son in June 2021.

33-year-old Tiffany Marie Young, who is also known as Tiffany Marie Sillah, has not been located since the indictment came down in March.

According to police, her three-week-old son Andrew was taken to VUMC after he was found not breathing inside the family's home on Lenore Street.

Young told police she fell asleep on her bed with Andrew for about an hour and a half.

MNPD Tiffany Marie Young

Inside the home, police found a small plastic container on the bed that contained meth.

Young tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and meth during a blood test.

A medical examiner ruled Andrew's cause of death was mechanical asphyxia, which police say was likely caused by an arm or leg being compressed against his abdonmen.

Following an investigation, detectives concluded the drugs in Young's system played a crucial role in her son's death.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.