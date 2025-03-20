Watch Now
Metro Police looking to identify a man who robbed a Bank of America recently

Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking to identify a man who robbed the Bank of America at 3034 Dickerson Pk just before 11 a.m.

According to police, he passed a note to the teller before demanding money and showing a gun.

If you recognize him, contact 615-742-7463.

