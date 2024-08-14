Metro Police looking to identify man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro-Nashville Special Victims detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman.

Police say last Thursday the woman was walking her dog on 25th Avenue South at around 7:30 a.m. The suspect stood on the sidewalk, exposing himself, before he took off on foot into Centennial Park.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.