Metro Police make two arrests, still looking for one man, in three shootings right before Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three shootings happened right before Christmas in Nashville. Metro police have made arrests in two of them, and are asking for the public's help to find a third man.

20-year-old Daweit Solomon was arrested in Georgia for a shooting that happened on Christmas Eve outside of the Tanger Outlets.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. and involved a dispute between Solomon and a 19-year-old woman he knew. The argument got physical, and Solomon shot the woman in the leg before running to his car. Luckily the woman's injuries are reported to be non-critical.

Authorities in Cobb County, Georgia arrested Solomon Friday afternoon, and he will be brought back to Nashville to face charges.

19-year-old Jamerius Rhodes was also arrested Friday for the December 23 murder of 20-year-old Mack Lewis Page on Pennington Avenue.

Metro Police said the two were texting about meeting around the time of the shooting. Police found Page dead shortly before 10 a.m. Christmas Eve behind the wheel of a car, and believed he was shot the night before outside of an abandoned duplex. He then drove a short distance before the car came to a stop on the side of the road.

Police believe robbery was the potential motive.

Lastly, police are still looking for 43-year-old Corey Frazier for the December 23 murder of Richard Wilder — who was also 43.

Wilder was found dead in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that crashed on Brick Church Pike. Police said Frazier shot him after an argument on Dennis Drive — which is near where the truck wrecked. Metro Police said there was an ongoing dispute between the two men.

Anyone with information on where Frazier is or anything about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.