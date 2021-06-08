Metro Police: Man found shot to death in apartment complex parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials 31-year-old Michael C. Wilson Jr. was found shot to death in an apartment complex parking lot.

Wilson Jr. was found dead in the front seat of a parked car at the City Side Flats apartments on Lebanon Pike Monday at 9 a.m. Officials say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents at the complex had reported hearing shots fired Sunday at 10:50 p.m. Officers responded last night and searched the area, but did not find anything.

Police asked anyone with information about Wilson’s murder to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.