Metro Police: Man Vandalized Mother's SUV

1:14 PM, Feb 6, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect has been accused of vandalizing a woman’s vehicle after her young daughter bumped his parked car with their door.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, the eight-year-old was getting out of a car when she bumped into a car parked beside her.

The girl and her mother repeatedly apologized to the suspect, identified as Benjamin Anthony-Baines, and then went into a nearby store.

When they came out 10 minutes later, they found that their Ford Explorer had been vandalized. The SUV had a broken mirror and damage to the body.

A witness left a note on their SUV, saying he or she saw the suspect get into a white Cadillac and passed along his tag number.  

Anthony-Baines was located and taken into custody. He was charged with vandalism.

