Metro police officer arrested, decommissioned after reported DUI crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A metro police officer has been decommissioned and has multiple charges placed against him after hitting another vehicle and crashing into a wall, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to Metro police, Central Precinct Officer Chetan Babbar, 38, is charged with DUI, leaving the scenes of two crashes, and two counts of failure to report/render aid.

Babbar is accused of crashing into an Uber driver who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Broadway around 2 a.m. Monday morning, while driving a personal vehicle. Witnesses to the incident told Metro police that Babbar then made a U-turn, turned onto McGavock Street from 12th Avenue South, then turned left into the wall of a building on McGavock Street.

Babbar got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene before Metro police officers found him shortly after near his home. The officers who found Babbar reportedly smelled alcohol on him and said that his speech was slurred.

Babbar was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and treated for injuries sustained in the crash on McGavock Street. Metro police say he was issued five misdemeanor citations while at the hospital and will be booked on those charges in January.

Metro police note that Babbar graduated from the Metro Nashville Police Department Academy in February 2023.

