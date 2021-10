NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say one of their officers is recuperating at home after his police car was hit from behind early Sunday morning.

Officer Ronald Conner was checking in on a report of a pedestrian in the road on I-40 when a pickup truck slammed into the back of his cruiser at 2:35 a.m.

The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Easton Cline was charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with a DUI.