NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officer Darrin Hardin was injured in a car crash Saturday on I-24 near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Officer Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist on I-24 when his patrol car was struck from behind.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Police report that the 48-year-old Jeep driver who struck Officer Hardin is suffering from non-critical injuries.

Officer Hardin is being treated for a concussion at Vanderbilt.

