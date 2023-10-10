Metro Police officer shoots, kills man in Antioch hostage situation

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal overnight officer-involved shooting at home where someone was held hostage Monday night.

Metro Police got the call to Split Oak Trail for a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m. Police say during the call, 30-year-old Joshua Kersey’s sister said he got drunk, took her car keys and left the home.

Not long after leaving, he returned to the home and engaged in a heated argument with his family. He then allegedly held a person at knifepoint in front of them.

Altogether, police say there were eight people in the house, including four children, who all saw and heard everything. Officers say Kersey's mother, sister and the kids were all able to leave the home before police arrived.

Investigators tried negotiating with Kersey through the bedroom door for 40 minutes before officers say they heard further struggle inside. Police went into the bedroom where Officer Cole Ranseen shot the suspect. Police did not report any officer or hostage injuries.

This the 48th officer involved shooting that the TBI is investigating in Tennessee this year. It’s the fifth officer-involved shooting by MNPD this year. All five were fatal.

Police say body camera video will be released later today.