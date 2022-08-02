Metro police participate in National Night Out Against Crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are hosting several Night Out Against Crime events across Davidson County on Tuesday night.
National Night Out is an annual campaign held on the first Tuesday in August to promote partnerships between police departments and the communities they served.
Twenty-nine cities in Tennessee are participating this year.
Mayor John Cooper's office will join in this year for a kickoff party at the Historic Metro Courthouse starting at 4 p.m.
Here's where to find events in Metro Nashville:
- Diane Nash Plaza in downtown Nashville from 4 to 7 p.m.
- East Park at 700 Woodland St. from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Church of the Messiah at 88 Lafayette St. from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Opry Mills Mall at Mission BBQ from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Old Hickory Softball Field at 1700 Golf Club Rd. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Madison Community Center at 550 N. Dupont Ave. from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
- Plaza Mariachi at 3955 Nolensville Rd. from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Edgehill Community Center at 1101 Edgehill Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Gordon United Methodist Church at 2334 Herman St. from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Southeast Community Center at 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy. from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Red Caboose Park at 684 Colice Jeanne Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m.