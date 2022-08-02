Metro police participate in National Night Out Against Crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are hosting several Night Out Against Crime events across Davidson County on Tuesday night.

National Night Out is an annual campaign held on the first Tuesday in August to promote partnerships between police departments and the communities they served.

Twenty-nine cities in Tennessee are participating this year.

Mayor John Cooper's office will join in this year for a kickoff party at the Historic Metro Courthouse starting at 4 p.m.

Here's where to find events in Metro Nashville:

