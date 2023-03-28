Metro Police release body camera footage of officers taking down the shooter at The Covenant School.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have released body camera footage of The Covenant School shooting.

The video has been edited as it is graphic. We are releasing this video and asking viewers to view at their own risk.

In the video, officers are seen entering the school and searching through each classroom before moving through the hallways and up the stairs to where the shooter was.

Four initial shots are fired, the shooter falls to ground and then an additional four shots are fired. Police repeatedly tell the shooter to stop moving and "get your hand away from the gun" before stating the suspect is down and removing the gun.