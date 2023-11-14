Metro Police renew call for information on teenager's murder 14 years ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is still waiting for answers 14 years after a teenager was shot and killed while walking home in East Nashville.

Metro Police said on Mar. 31, 2009, 19-year-old Michael Leggs was walking to his home on Gateway Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when a man walked up to him and shot him multiple times then ran off. When police arrived at the scene, they found Leggs lying on the sidewalk just a few doors down from his home. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

A witness described the suspect as a man dressed in all dark colored clothing and a dark jacket with a red design. He was in his late teens to early 20's and is about 5'9" tall.

"Based on the investigation, the incident we believe was the result of a feud that was ongoing between Michael and several other individuals," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit.

Filter has worked the case since the beginning. He said investigators do have some persons of interest in the case, but still need more information on what happened. He is asking anyone who remembers the shooting, or talked to someone who did, to reach out to police. Anyone who calls police can remain anonymous.

"It all starts with receiving that tip or information to get things going," said Filter. "I know there’s people out there that have heard talk about this case, and have probably heard a confession from the person who shot him."

Filter stressed the investigation is ongoing, and help from the public could provide a break in the case.

If you have any information on who killed Michael Leggs, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.