Suspect shot in the leg, buttocks during Metro officer-involved shooting early Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot in the leg and buttocks and no officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Nashville.

Metro Police responded to Lewis Street in Napier Housing just before 1a.m. and found that 21-year-old Knykholas Lane was trying to get into his estranged girlfriend's apartment.

Last Thursday, officers responded to the same apartment after the victim reported that Lane punched her in the face twice and held her against her will in a bedroom before he fled.

Arrests warrants charging Lane with false imprisonment and domestic assault were issued and the victim issued an order of protection.

He returned Tuesday, in which he attempted to break in to her apartment again. Sometime after, the suspect fled the scene and was found by Officer Eric Ziegler walking along a nearby road.

When told to stop by an officer, he reportedly began to run away. He was once again told to stop and proceeded to fire a shot at the officer.

Officer Ziegler returned fire, shooting the suspect in the leg and buttocks. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect had been previously convicted of aggravated burglary.

Officer Ziegler is a three-year MNPD veteran. He is now on routine administrative assignment.

