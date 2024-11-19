Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect shot in the leg, buttocks during Metro officer-involved shooting early Tuesday

Metro Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer on Lewis Street in Napier housing.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot in the leg and buttocks and no officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Nashville.

Metro Police responded to Lewis Street in Napier Housing just before 1a.m. and found that 21-year-old Knykholas Lane was trying to get into his estranged girlfriend's apartment.

Last Thursday, officers responded to the same apartment after the victim reported that Lane punched her in the face twice and held her against her will in a bedroom before he fled.

Arrests warrants charging Lane with false imprisonment and domestic assault were issued and the victim issued an order of protection.

He returned Tuesday, in which he attempted to break in to her apartment again. Sometime after, the suspect fled the scene and was found by Officer Eric Ziegler walking along a nearby road.

When told to stop by an officer, he reportedly began to run away. He was once again told to stop and proceeded to fire a shot at the officer.

Officer Ziegler returned fire, shooting the suspect in the leg and buttocks. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect had been previously convicted of aggravated burglary.

Officer Ziegler is a three-year MNPD veteran. He is now on routine administrative assignment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

This friendly face has become a special part of Lebanon's morning commute

It's truly the small things that add up to a great day - and Warrick in Lebanon is having a big impact. His familiar face is becoming a staple in one part of the community and inspiring closer connection in the simplest way. Enjoy his warm personality! You may even feel inclined to wave to a stranger today, too.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community