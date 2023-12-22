Watch Now
Metro Police responds to Hume-Fogg for phoned-in threat, students currently on break

Posted at 12:43 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 13:43:15-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police responded Hume-Fogg Academic High School on Friday due to a phoned-in threat.

According to police, school security did not see anything and schools are currently closed for winter break.

Metro Police is clearing the school out of an abundance of caution.


