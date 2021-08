NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police is searching for a man they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Bell Road.

The man was described as being 6'2" tall and believed to be in his 30s.

He was last seen on foot on Bell Road. Anyone who may see him or knows where he is was asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

MNPD and the FBI is investigating the robbery.