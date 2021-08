NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a person in a wheelchair on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Gallatin Pike S. in the Madison area. Police said a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a silver Chevy Monte Carlo at 1:20 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter Officers are searching for the driver of this vehicle after it was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Madison area.

If you have any information on the crash or the driver of this vehicle, call Metro police at 615-742-7463.