Metro Police search for hit-and-run driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police investigators are working to identify the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Nolensville Pike near Paragon Mills Road, 47-year- old Julian Echevarria-Luna, of Nashville, was hit and killed.

Echevarria-Luna had nearly made it across Nolensville Pike when, according to witnesses, he was hit near the curb by the driver of a northbound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Echevarria-Luna died at the scene.

The vehicle was described as a beige Chevrolet Uplander minivan. Anyone who recognizes the minivan from the above surveillance photo, which will have damage to the front passenger side, was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.