Metro police search for missing Nashville man last seen on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police's Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing man who was last seen in March.

73-year-old Nashville resident John Chandler was last seen at Larry's Bar in the 1200 block of Brick Church Pike on March 24, according to Metro police.

Chandler was reported missing on March 31 by his step-daughter who said she last spoke with him on March 13. She told detectives that the two would go weeks without talking, but he would answer whenever she called. However, all of her recent calls have gone straight to voicemail.

Chandler is described as a 5'5" tall man weighing roughly 150 lbs.

Detectives have been utilizing phone and bank records in an ongoing attempt to locate Chandler.

If you or anyone you know has seen Chandler or knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.