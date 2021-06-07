Metro Police search for suspect in 14th Ave. deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are searching for the suspect of a deadly shooting on 14th Avenue South.

Police say 19-year-old Dantay Campbell was shot and killed in her apartment on the 1200 block of 14th Avenues South.

Officers found Campbell unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom of the apartment. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

Officers found a semi-automatic rifle from a dumpster near the apartment.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s murder was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.