Metro police search for teen who escaped the Walnut Youth Academy

Posted at 6:57 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 19:57:40-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police officers and Youth Services detectives are searching for a teen who escaped a mental health service facility in East Nashville last month.

Ceasar Chavez-Perdomo, 17, escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike Jan. 31 with a second teen, who was caught in Robertson County the following day, according to Metro police.

Chavez-Perdomo and the unidentified second teen were reportedly able to access keys that unlocked the door to the detention area where they were being held before climbing over a wall to leave the facility.

Chavez-Perdomo was arrested in May 2022 and charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery after a reported carjacking in Nashville. He is described by police as a 5' 8" tall male weighing 170 lbs.

Anyone who has seen Chavez-Perdomo or knows his location is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. He is believed to still be in the Nashville area.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

