Metro Police searching for 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police is seeking assistance locating a missing teenage girl.

Jasthelyn Navarro, 13, was last seen on Sunday, March 26, 2023, around 1:00 a.m. in the Nashville area.

Officials say that Jasthelyn did not take a cell phone or any form of contact when she left home.

Metro Police reported that Jasthelyn has left home with a boy in the past. No information on the boy's identity is available at this time.

Jasthelyn is 5'5", 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jasthelyn's whereabouts is encouraged to contact MNPD at 615-862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.