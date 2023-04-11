Watch Now
Metro Police searching for 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago

Jasthelynh Navarro
MNPD
13-year-old Jasthelyn Navarro was last seen on March 26, 2023. Anyone with information is asked to contact MNPD at 615-862-8600.
Jasthelynh Navarro
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 11, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police is seeking assistance locating a missing teenage girl.

Jasthelyn Navarro, 13, was last seen on Sunday, March 26, 2023, around 1:00 a.m. in the Nashville area.

Officials say that Jasthelyn did not take a cell phone or any form of contact when she left home.

Metro Police reported that Jasthelyn has left home with a boy in the past. No information on the boy's identity is available at this time.

Jasthelyn is 5'5", 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jasthelyn's whereabouts is encouraged to contact MNPD at 615-862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

