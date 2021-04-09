Metro Police searching for auto theft suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify and find two men who stole a car that was later used in a shooting.

Officials say the men stole a white Honda Civic hatchback on March 20. Three days later, it was used in a shooting on South 6th Street in which a woman was injured outside her apartment.

Police say the men appear to be in their mid-20s. Both had dreadlocks, one medium length and the other past his shoulders.

Photos: MNPD Photos: MNPD

The Honda Civic has since been recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the two men from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.