Metro Police searching for auto theft suspects

WTVF
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify and find two men who stole a car that was later used in a shooting.

Officials say the men stole a white Honda Civic hatchback on March 20. Three days later, it was used in a shooting on South 6th Street in which a woman was injured outside her apartment.

Police say the men appear to be in their mid-20s. Both had dreadlocks, one medium length and the other past his shoulders.

Photos: MNPD

The Honda Civic has since been recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the two men from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

