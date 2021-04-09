Metro Police searching for auto theft suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify and find two men who stole a car that was later used in a shooting.
Officials say the men stole a white Honda Civic hatchback on March 20. Three days later, it was used in a shooting on South 6th Street in which a woman was injured outside her apartment.
Police say the men appear to be in their mid-20s. Both had dreadlocks, one medium length and the other past his shoulders.
The Honda Civic has since been recovered.
Anyone who recognizes the two men from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.