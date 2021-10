NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking a bank robber dressed in camouflage from the waist up.

The robbery happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Bank in the 4000 block of Harding Pike.

Police say the robber showed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded $50 and $100 bills.

The robber then left the bank quickly on foot.

If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to call 615-742-7463.