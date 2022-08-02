Watch Now
Metro police searching for man wanted for two deadly stabbings

Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 02, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect in two deadly stabbings that occurred early Tuesday.

Officials are searching for 32-year-old John W. Donaldson. Police report that Donaldson is driving a gray Kia Forte with Tennessee license plate, BDK-9287.

Metro Police are searching for John W. Donaldson a suspect in two domestic stabbings in Nashville on Tuesday.

Police responded to a stabbing at an apartment complex off of Elm Hill Pike around 11:00 a.m. this morning.

Shortly afterward, officials were called to a scene at a home in the 200 block of Hickorydale Drive for another stabbing.

Metro Police tweeted around 1:00 p.m. searching for Donaldson, the suspect in both stabbings.

Anyone who sees Donaldson is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information released.

