The New Jersey woman who went missing early Thursday in downtown Nashville has been found alive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 33-year-old Alexandria Chmiel has been found alive after being reported missing early Thursday.
Police say she emerged from the riverbank.
BREAKING: Allie Chmiel has emerged from the riverbank and is talking with our investigate team. pic.twitter.com/u2v3CCzVB6— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 25, 2024
According to police, Chmiel was separated from her friend at 3rd & Broadway just before 2 a.m.
Officers were searching around the riverbank at 1st & Woodland as that's where she was last seen on downtown cameras.
