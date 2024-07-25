Watch Now
The New Jersey woman who went missing early Thursday in downtown Nashville has been found alive

Metro Police are looking around the riverbank for a missing 33-year-old woman, who is visiting from New Jersey.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 33-year-old Alexandria Chmiel has been found alive after being reported missing early Thursday.

Police say she emerged from the riverbank.

According to police, Chmiel was separated from her friend at 3rd & Broadway just before 2 a.m.

Officers were searching around the riverbank at 1st & Woodland as that's where she was last seen on downtown cameras.

