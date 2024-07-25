The New Jersey woman who went missing early Thursday in downtown Nashville has been found alive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 33-year-old Alexandria Chmiel has been found alive after being reported missing early Thursday.

Police say she emerged from the riverbank.

BREAKING: Allie Chmiel has emerged from the riverbank and is talking with our investigate team. pic.twitter.com/u2v3CCzVB6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 25, 2024

According to police, Chmiel was separated from her friend at 3rd & Broadway just before 2 a.m.

Officers were searching around the riverbank at 1st & Woodland as that's where she was last seen on downtown cameras.

