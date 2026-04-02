Man arrested in deadly Antioch apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an Antioch apartment.

Police said 28-year-old Terry Coleman was killed at an apartment on Harper Ridge Place.

Jordan Jackson, 23, was arrested a short time later by Knoxville Police at a home in East Knoxville. A criminal homicide warrant has been issued.

MNPD

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between Jackson and Coleman.