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Man arrested in deadly Antioch apartment shooting

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Jaromir Chalabala
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an Antioch apartment.

Police said 28-year-old Terry Coleman was killed at an apartment on Harper Ridge Place.

Jordan Jackson, 23, was arrested a short time later by Knoxville Police at a home in East Knoxville. A criminal homicide warrant has been issued.

Jordan Jackson arrested in East Knoxville after fatal shooting of Terry Coleman at an Antioch apartment

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a fight between Jackson and Coleman.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

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