Metro police find 2 missing brothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MNPD tweeted Monday morning that they found Dazier and Lobeni Wilondja.

Previously, the two were last seen playing in the Dickerson Pike area near their home at Riverchase Apartments in East Nashville.

BREAKING: Plz help us locate the Wilondja brothers. The two boys, 5 and 7, were last seen playing in the Dickerson Pike area near their home at Riverchase Apartments in East Nashville. Detectives have been searching since 8:30 last night. No signs of foul play at this time. pic.twitter.com/GZ04Xvorza — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 8, 2021

Police said detectives had been searching since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no signs of foul play at this time.

If you see them, call Metro police at 615-862-8600.