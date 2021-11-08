Watch
Metro police find 2 missing brothers

MNPD
Metro police have asked the public’s help in locating two missing brothers, ages 5 and 7.<br/>
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 08, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MNPD tweeted Monday morning that they found Dazier and Lobeni Wilondja.

Previously, the two were last seen playing in the Dickerson Pike area near their home at Riverchase Apartments in East Nashville.

Police said detectives had been searching since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. There were no signs of foul play at this time.

If you see them, call Metro police at 615-862-8600.

