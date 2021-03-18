Metro police seek help locating husband, wife with intellectual disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police have asked the public’s help in locating a missing husband and wife, both of whom have intellectual disabilities.

Police said Linda Hamilton and Joel Hamilton, both age 69, may be traveling in their 2002 white Cadillac Deville with Tennessee tag F0828J.

Linda Hamilton is non-verbal and is unable to care for herself. Police said she was being treated at St. Thomas Midtown hospital after having her right leg amputated when Joel Hamilton removed her from the hospital on Friday.

So far, attempts to locate them at their Crockett Street residence have not been successful.

Police said Joel Hamilton is not a danger to his wife but is not capable of caring for her. Anyone who sees the couple is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.