Metro police seek man for questioning after woman left to die outside gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage from a Mapco gas station in the 5000 block of Nolensville Pike shows a white BMW sedan pull up to the side of the building around 3 p.m.

The driver got out of the vehicle, walked to the passenger side and removed a woman, identified as 38-year-old Hayley Grace of Murfreesboro, from the passenger seat.

The unidentified male driver went inside the store to tell the clerk there was a woman on the ground outside, showing her where Grace was lying on the sidewalk. When the clerk went into the store to call 911, the man, believed to be in his 40s, got into the sedan and drove off.

Grace was taken by EMS to Southern Hills Medical Center where she died shortly after arriving. Metro police report there was no visible trauma to her body.

Grace's cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology test performed by the Medical Examiner's office.

The driver of the BMW who left Grace at the gas station is wanted for questioning. Anyone who recognizes him or the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.