Metro Police Sgt. hospitalized following deadly wrong way crash on Bell Road Wednesday

Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Police Sgt has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Bell Road at Mt. View Road and involved a Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way.

The Camry struck Homicide Sgt. Trevor VonDohlen's police SUV.

Police say the driver of the Camry died at the scene.

