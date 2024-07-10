Metro Police Sgt. hospitalized following deadly wrong way crash on Bell Road Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Police Sgt has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Bell Road at Mt. View Road and involved a Toyota Camry traveling the wrong way.
The Camry struck Homicide Sgt. Trevor VonDohlen's police SUV.
Police say the driver of the Camry died at the scene.
