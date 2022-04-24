Watch
Metro Police South Precinct Officer injured in car crash on I-24

Kristopher Sharpe
Metro Nashville Police Department
Kristopher Sharpe
Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 11:41:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — South Precinct Officer, Kristopher Sharpe, was injured overnight in a crash on I-24 east near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Officer Sharpe was assisting with a crash when he was struck from behind by a silver Volvo SUV. Sharpe was sitting in his marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision.

Sharpe patrol car

Following the crash, Sharpe was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be released today.

After the crash, officers saw all of the occupants exit the Volvo and flee on foot into the woods.

There are no leads at this time being pursued to identify the individuals who fled the scene.

